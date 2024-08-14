“Jackpot” Movie Starring John Cena To Be Released This Week

John Cena will star in the upcoming movie “Jackpot,” which is set to be released this week.

It features Cena as Noel, Awkwafina as Katie, and Simu Liu as Louis. Lewis Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott, Dolly de Leon, Donald Elise Watkins, Sam Asghari, Michael Hitchcock, Becky Ann Baker, Leslie David Baker, Murray Hill, Adam Ray Taylor, and Ortega Holmes all appear in the film.

Here’s the synopsis:

“In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs.”

It was produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Paul Feig, and Laura Fischer, with Rob Yescombe writing and Paul Feig directing. The project was produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, Feigco Entertainment, and Summer House Pictures, with distribution handled by Amazon MGM Studios.

The film start streaming on Amazon Prime on August 15th.

Here’s the trailer: