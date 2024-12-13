Jacob Fatu Asked Gangrel For Permission To Use His Finisher

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including Jacob Fatu beating Jey Uso in the men’s WarGames Match Qualifying Match.

Rikishi said, “I thought they delivered. It was a big moment for Jacob, a big moment for Jey, you know, to be able to finally get to mix it up one-on-one with his cousin. And it’s a huge bucket list I would say, right? You finally get to work with your cousin, wrestle with your cousin, and get in there and just have one hell of a match. You know, the movements and the facials, the storytelling. I’m not surprised, because that’s what these boys have trained for. And you know, Jey has been 17 years, and I was more so happy for Jacob. Because Jacob is just starting his career in the WWE and hell, we look forward for a lot more from this kid. So great match. You know, was a 1, 2, 3, for Jacob. Elevate Jacob to the next level. I mean, he beat a reputable person. Not only his cousin, but we’re talking about Jey, the hottest superstar, the Yeet Man. So, I mean, that resume alone, right there, you know? So it was good. I was very happy both of them.”

On Jacob Fatu using Gangrel’s implant DDT after asking for permission:

“I was told that Jacob had called David [Gangrel] and asked David, was it okay that he uses that his finishing move. And David gave him the green light. David is like ‘Uncle David’ to Jacob. You know, being here at Knox Pro back in the day when Jacobs first started. Jacob had three trainers breathing down his neck all the time. You had David, Gangrel. You had Reno and then you had myself. So it was nice to know the respect level that he was able to call David and ask David if it’s okay for him to use the Impaler]. I’m sure David’s happy to the respect and the love. But you know, that’s nothing new for us. Like, if you’re coming from this school and you are taught underneath us like that — even yourself. All you kids, you know, like, that’s a no-brainer. That’s a no-brainer. Shame on you if you didn’t have the respect to even call and ask, right? ‘What, all of a sudden, this is your move?’ Give respect where respect is due, follow the correct protocols and you don’t get no heat. So big shout out for Jacob for being smart.”

