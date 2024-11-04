Jacob Fatu Faces Backlash From Non-Profit Organization Over Alleged Payment Prior To WWE Signing

Before making his WWE debut, Jacob Fatu was accused of ghosting and failing to repay a nonprofit organization called Jake’s Network of Hope.

In 2023, Reddit user Prestigious-Art-3564 wrote the following message:

“I’m associated with a nonprofit in Northeastern Wisconsin, Jakes Network of Hope. A few months ago our charity, along with a local wrestling organization, put on a wrestling show. One of the wrestlers hired was Jacob Fatu. Unfortunately on the day of the event he no showed it. Jake’s was told by Mr Fatu that it was a ‘family emergency’. However, it was later discovered that this was a lie. And after further investigation, it was found out that he had also done this to multiple organizations (not other charities, as far as we know). Mr Fatu has since failed to pay back the charity what he took for the event.”

The organization reportedly spent over $2,500 on Fatu’s booking which included his appearance fee, flight, and hotel. This week, the story resurfaced on Reddit and Prestigious-Art-3564 issued an update:

“Hello- I’m the one who originally posted about it. My wife worked for the non profit at the time, Jakes Network of Hope in Appleton/Neenah Wisconsin. No, unfortunately, he did not pay back the charity. He’s a fantastic in ring performer, and it sucks that this is all I can think about whenever I’ve seen him since he debuted in WWE.”