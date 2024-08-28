Jacob Fatu No Longer Wearing Walking Boot

Following WWE SummerSlam, fans expressed concern over Jacob Fatu’s health after he received a brutal bump during the main event.

It happened when Fatu and the rest of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, competed in a Bloodline Rules match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Fatu did a splash from the top rope to Cody through the announce table and began selling as if he was in pain, leading fans to believe he had sustained a serious injury. WWE personnel spotted him being assisted to the back following the fight. Fatu was also spotted wearing a walking boot the next morning.

Since then, Fatu has been seen wearing a walking boot on WWE television and in public, though he did get physical with Reigns on a recent episode of SmackDown. WWE is now in Germany, working a live event tour.

On Wednesday, people saw Fatu was with The Tongas and no longer wearing the boots.

A WWE Instagram account posted footage of their entrance, as shown below: