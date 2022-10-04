Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush Announced for MLW Fightland ‘22

On October 30 in Philadelphia, MLW will present their yearly supercard event Fightland. They have announced a huge match for this show as the former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu takes on the former MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush. They have never faced each other in the ring but that all changes on October 30 at the 2300 Arena.

This event will be a TV taping for future MLW Fusion shows.

Prior to this announcement, Lio Rush’s last match for MLW was back in May of 2021 when he lost the MLW Middleweight Title to Myron Reed in Orlando, Florida.

Last Thursday, Rush announced he was cleared for an in ring return which led to this huge match announcement.

The only other match that has been announced for Fightland thus far is Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack.

You can expect to see the top stars of MLW at Fightland as current MLW champion Alex Hammerstone, Alex Kane, MLW Women’s champion Taya Valkyrie, Mance Warner, EJ Nduka and MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker have all been announced for this event.