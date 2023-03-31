Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page Announced For MLW Battle Riot V

You can officially pencil in a new match for the MLW Battle Riot V show.

On Friday, MLW.com released the following announcement confirming Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page for their event on April 8, 2023.

Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page in Philly April 8

Bedlam ensues as Fatu & RSP collide Saturday April 8 at Battle RIOT V

MLW today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page for Battle RIOT Vwhen MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Rickey Shane Page has decimated adversaries from Tokyo to Ohio and all points in-between.

Now “The Human Slaughterhouse” collides with the “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in what promises to be total carnage.

Emerging as a part of The Calling, alongside Raven, AKIRA and numerous still unknown gas mask cloaked individuals, The Calling are responsible for countless attacks on the roster. Leaving an ominous calling card in their wake, the enigmatic Calling have cast a dark, smokey shadow over the league.

What happens when these two forces collide in South Philly? Pure destruction.

See Fatu vs RSP LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!