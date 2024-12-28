Jacob Fatu Warns Fans About Fake Social Media Accounts

Unfortunately, scams involving fake accounts impersonating celebrities and wrestlers continue to target unsuspecting fans, and Jacob Fatu is the latest to address this issue. The rising WWE star recently issued a warning to his supporters, urging them to be cautious of impostors on social media.

Fatu, who signed with WWE earlier this year and joined the New Bloodline (alongside Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) in their heated feud with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos during the ongoing Bloodline war, took to Twitter to set the record straight.

In his post, Fatu emphasized that he does not have accounts on Instagram or Facebook and that his official presence is exclusively on Twitter (X). You can see his full statement below:

Fatu wrote, “🚨 THIS IS NOT ME ON @instagram 🚨 ❌ FAKE ACCOUNT ON @instagram ❌ ❗️I DO NOT HAVE @facebook OR @instagram ❗️ 💯 @X IS MY ONLY SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT 💯 🙏 I LOVE YOU SOLO 🙏”

Fans are encouraged to follow Fatu’s verified X account for updates and to report any fake profiles they encounter. Fatu’s statement serves as a reminder to be vigilant against online scams and impostors.