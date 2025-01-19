Jacqueline Recalls Becoming The First African-American WWE Women’s Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline recently appeared on an episode of Ring the Belle, where she talked about a number of topics including becoming the first African-American WWE Women’s Champion.

Jacqueline said, “Yes, but not only that, I made history. I was the first African-American women champion of WWF. So yeah, that was a special moment. I mean, it was a special moment. I was very happy. I was very delighted. It meant a lot. It was a very moment. I will never forget that.”

You can check out Jacqueline’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)