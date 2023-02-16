Jacy Jayne Felt She Was Always the Third Wheel in Toxic Attraction

WWE NXT star Jacy Jane recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she talked about how she felt like the third wheel alongside Dolin and Mandy Rose.

“Crazy, really surreal (to see the reaction on social media after I turned on Gigi Dolin) because I feel like being in Toxic Attraction, I was always kind of the third wheel. Everybody always talked about Mandy (Rose) because she’s been here so long. Everybody always watches everything she does and then you have Gigi who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT and everybody kind of looked at me and was like, well, who the hell is that girl? So now for everybody to actually be paying attention and have my name in their mouths and I’m the talk of the town, that’s huge for me. That’s all I’ve wanted for a really long time so, I’m happy about it.”

For those who missed it, click here for Jane’s comments on if she feels her hard work is paying off in NXT.

(h/t to POST Wrestling for the transcription)