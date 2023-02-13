Jacy Jayne’s Addresses Recreating Shawn Michaels’ 1992 Angle With Marty Jannetty

Jacy Jayne discussed her heel turn against Gigi Dolin from the February 7th, 2023 edition of WWE NXT during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Jayne said, “I actually didn’t really know much going into that day, they were kind of very hush-hush about everything happening,” she said. “All I really knew was that was going to be on Ding Dong Hello. So that’s a lot of pressure having Bayley come back. It was the first time she even had that show in like two years. It was also the first time it was ever in front of a live audience because that was always done during the pandemic era. So I feel like there was a lot of pressure going into that alone.”

Regarding recreating Shawn Michaels’ 1992 angle with Marty Jannetty, Jacy stated the following:

“Then, kind of getting Shawn’s blessing to re-do some history there. That was a big deal for me. I didn’t want to mess it up. I didn’t want to screw up. I wanted to make a memory,” she continued. “I think everybody knew Toxic Attraction was going to explode soon, but to make it memorable, we had to go big. So we wanted it to be vicious. We wanted it to be memorable. We wanted people to talk about it, not just something like ‘Oh, that was a good segment. Yeah, whatever. Now they’re by themselves.’ Like, no, we want people to remember this and be like, ‘Oh, this is a new coming for two new superstars on a solo route.’”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)