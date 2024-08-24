Jade Cargil: “I’m Going To Get The WWE Women’s World Title”

WWE star Jade Cargill spoke with Metro on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including her advice to fans wanting to see her get a bigger push.

Cargill said, “Be patient. Because you know what? Regardless of if you give it to them, or if you don’t give it to them, there’s going to be people talking anyway. But overall, the perception and what I see on my social media is so much love and so much appreciation. Just for me to be in three years, three and some change, to be ranked amongst top women who’ve been doing this for 10, 15, years? That says something. So I’m just excited to be here, and I’m excited to keep the ball rolling.”

On her goals for her career:

“I’m going to get the WWE Women’s World Title. That’s going to happen. Being a legend in this industry – that’s going to happen. I want to be one of those people that’s a staple for the women’s division, and I will be. In my three years, I’m already being talked about. Just imagine as I grow here, and I work with the top women, and I continue to grow and I keep on being shaped and molded. It’s it’s inevitable.”