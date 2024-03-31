Jade Cargill Addresses Her WWE In-Ring Debut At Royal Rumble 2024

WWE star Jade Cargill recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including her in-ring debut with the company at Royal Rumble 2024.

Cargill said, “It felt great, electrifying. That’s the word of the night for me. A shock. I didn’t know what I was going to get. I was very elated when I heard the crowd pop and just accept me. I want to see more. It’s literally the debut of a legendary career I’m about to have.”

You can check out Cargill’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)