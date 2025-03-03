Jade Cargill Breaks Silence After WWE Elimination Chamber Attack On Naomi

During Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Jade Cargill made a shocking return and brutally attacked Naomi, resulting in the former Women’s Tag Team Champion being eliminated from the matchup.

Cargill shared a video on her Twitter (X) account to discuss several topics, including people seeking her demise after she joined WWE.

Cargill said, “There are wolves in the shape of women all around me. I can see the way they look into my eyes. I am not them, and they are not me, and I weathered every storm that was meant to break me. You can’t help but to talk about me. I saw the look in your eyes as soon I walked in the door, mapping out how to send me to my demise.”

On her presence making others question themselves:

“My presence makes you question yourself. I’ve let others block my destiny for legacy, people hiding their insecurities behind big smiles and hugs, trying to knock me for simply being me, looking like God carved me out of marble. They wanted me to hide that I’m blessed. They demanded proof I belong as if my scars weren’t enough. Losing my mother while being a mother, carrying the weight of it all while still thriving. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me. I’m here because I earned it, every scar, every loss, every step. I will not strike myself for anyone. Don’t mistake my grace for weakness. I’ve played by the rules long enough. Now it’s time for mine. I am one of one. I am that b***h.”