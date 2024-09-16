Jade Cargill Calls WWE Travel “Very Brutal” Compared To AEW

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair lead the women’s tag team division. They are two of the top stars on the SmackDown brand, and because they are the tag team champions, they appear on television and at non-televised events almost every week.

During an interview with The Ringer, Jade Cargill was asked about the differences between working for AEW and WWE.

“I came out with the Royal Rumble, but I have consistently been working since Mania. The travel is brutal. It’s very, very brutal and the crazy thing about it is this, and I know B (Bianca Belair) talks about this all the time. This isn’t even half of what they used to do for travel. The fact that we travel internationally, and then we have to turn around, and people have to go to RAW and their clocks have to be on point to whatever time change they’re in right now, I think that’s crazy. You have to go out there. You have to perform. You have to be 100% in front of all these people, regardless if you’re jet lagged, if you’re beat up from a week tour like we just had in Germany, and then had to go off and have a PLE that Saturday. That is very much different for me because I was so used to working one day a week, maybe two days a week, traveling on the same day and leaving the next morning as early as I can. One thing for sure, and again, B can attest to this, is you literally share your life with the WWE Universe, and I’m not used to that. I would say that the biggest challenge to this all is the travel. Yes, you take all the bumps. Yes, you go in the ring. Yes, all this stuff, but travel is the biggest part of it all.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been talk about WWE live events being cut down in 2025, which means that wrestlers will be on the road a lot less.

Bianca Belair on the differences in NXT from when she worked there to today:

“For me, NXT is so different. I mean, not just with the talent that is there, but the whole setup is completely different. After the pandemic, it changed a lot. So when I go there, I’m like, where am I right now? They’re in a whole different building. The ring setup is different. The talent there is crazy. The girls are getting there and they’re on TV within months. I mean, having crazy matches and these girls are just catching on so quickly. It’s amazing what they’re doing. They’re recruiting a lot of athletes. I’m all for that. A lot of collegiate athletes and, like, that’s where I came from, but I think it’s really cool. I love that they’re in that NXT program because I learned so much being in NXT inside and outside the ring. I think that is going to really help them once they get to the main roster. I just love it. I feel like NXT continues to evolve.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)