Jade Cargill Comments On Shane McMahon Meeting With Tony Khan

WWE star Jade Cargill spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone on a number of topics including AEW President and CEO Tony Khan meeting with Shane McMahon.

Cargill said, “I mean, good for them. I feel like I’m focused here at WWE. I’m excited for what we’re bringing to the table. But, at the end of the day, there’s a lot of opportunities and I’m not one to sit back and shun on anybody. That’s great for him. That’s more opportunities for all of us, but I’m more so focused on the WWE bubble and what we got going on here.”