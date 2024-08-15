Jade Cargill Comments On The Possibility Of Working With Ricky Starks Again

Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill became fast friends in AEW, and even after Jade left for WWE last year, they stayed close.

Stark’s time with AEW may be coming to an end after not being used in months. According to Fightful, the only pitch Starks turned down in the last few months was to split from Big Bill and feud with him. Starks was against the idea as he did not believe Big Bill losing a fight with him would help Bill. Instead, he preferred a peaceful split.

Dave Meltzer has stated that after Starks is free of his AEW contract, he is expected to join WWE. The corporation is apparently interested in the dynamic celebrity.

During a conversation with Stephanie Chase, Cargill was asked about perhaps working with Starks again.

Cargill said, “I want whatever Ricky Starks wants. He’s a star within himself. He’s relentless. His work ethic is unmatched. He just is himself. Promo game is spectacular. He’s my best friend in the industry. Wherever I [am], I’m like, ‘You have to come.’ When I say you have to come, if I have time off, I’m like, ‘Hey, come and train with me. We can make something out of it. You can come, we’re going to hang out, which he came, and he hung out, and I was liked we can make training a part of it as well. Why not? Just to get a feel and everything like that because I come up with ideas with Ricky Starks. We’re just like this [meshes her hands]. We just collide. We have great ideas. We have great fashion tastes. We talk about everything under the sun. He’s in a good place right now. But I am on for whatever he’s on. He’s happy where he’s at right now, and I’m happy for him.”

