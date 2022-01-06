Jade Cargill Crowned First TBS Champion On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

During the January 5th 2022 AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho faced Jade Cargill in a match to crown the first TBS Champion. Jade’s daughter was shown at ringside during the entrances.

Smart Mark Sterling got on the apron at one point and was kicked out of the ringside area. Mercedes Martinez also tried to interfere but she was attacked by Thunder Rosa.

Jade captured the title with Jaded off the top rope.

From 12 women down to 1 winner – @Jade_cargill is your first TBS Champion here on this historic night!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QUO7PcfggS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022