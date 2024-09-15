Jade Cargill Discusses Her Hectic Schedule In WWE

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill spoke with USA Today on a number of topics, including the crazy journey she has had thus far in the company.

Cargill said, “I came in so gung ho and so much pressure on my shoulders. But it’s so many things, not just inside the ring, but outside the ring that you have to discover when you work for WWE.”

On her hectic schedule:

“It’s hard to even catch a breath. It’s not enough time, I would say, to breathe and just say I did it, because you’re on to the next thing. I’m just taking it day by day. I’m being very understanding with myself.”