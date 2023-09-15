Jade Cargill Expected To Go Straight To The WWE Main Roster

Jade Cargill is on her way out of AEW after signing a three-year deal in the fall of 2020 and being pushed as one of their biggest stars with an undefeated streak and a lengthy reign as the TBS Champion. She worked her final match with the promotion at Wednesday’s Rampage taping, where she had a rematch with Kris Statlander.

Cargill, as previously reported, is wrapping up her contract with AEW and is expected to join WWE. Some AEW fans believe Cargill will be sent to WWE for the NXT brand rather than the main roster. She’ll be free to sign with any promotion once her AEW contract expires, which is expected this week.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a chance she would’ve stayed with AEW on the day of the show, but most people assumed it was her final match.

Meltzer wrote, “Those in WWE believed she was coming and that it would be on the main roster rather than developmental, but I could see that going either way. Another person in WWE described it to us as that her name was being talked about a lot, but the deal was not completed at press time.”

She will be one of the highest-paid wrestlers in NXT if she is assigned there.

According to one source, the situation came out of nowhere, but they did anticipate her arrival.