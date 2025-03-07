Jade Cargill Had A Heated Backstage Confrontation With Shayna Baszler

Since signing with WWE in late 2023, Jade Cargill has made a major impact, holding the Women’s Tag Team Titles twice in her first year on the main roster. However, her rise hasn’t come without backstage friction.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cargill had a confrontation with Shayna Baszler before her injury earlier this year.

“A half-dozen people confirmed that it happened. However, nobody went into details past Cargill had rubbed enough people in the Raw women’s division the wrong way and Baszler was wanting to fight her until management found out and calmed the situation down.”

The tension reportedly peaked during Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill tag team matches, though the exact cause remains unclear.

“I don’t know what in particular happened other than it wasn’t just one thing, and the belief is that some of this stemmed from inside the ring in those matches and some didn’t. Although one woman star said they believed the tension within the SmackDown side was worse than the Raw side.”

Despite the reported backstage issues, Cargill remains a focal point in WWE’s women’s division. She is set to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown to address her return and recent attack on Naomi.