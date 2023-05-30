Jade Cargill Opens Up On Her Epic Dance Routine For AEW Double Or Nothing Entrance

What was up with Jade Cargill’s dance routine before her first of two matches at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 this past Sunday night?

Allow “That B*tch” to explain.

The 60-1 women’s star and first-ever TBS Women’s Champion surfaced on social media and sounded off on her sorority swag being put on display inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. for the wrestling world to see.

“My colors and entrance was paid homage to my sorority. I am a PROUD member of AKA,” Cargill wrote. “It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Very personal but I wanted to bring Greek life to the wrestling world.”

Cargill continued, “It was amazing to stroll with my line sisters, my prophyte, neo and soror. What an honor. (I know a lot of that will go over your heads) lol.”

Check out video footage of Jade Cargill’s dance routine for her AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 ring entrance via the tweets embedded below.

