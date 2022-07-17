Jade Cargill Reaches an Impressive Milestone

Since she joined AEW, Jade Cargill has been given a lot of encouragement and is currently one of the company’s top rising stars.

In November 2020, she made her AEW debut by interrupting Cody Rhodes to announce that she would be bringing Shaquille O’Neal to the company. Brandi Rhodes was slated to compete in the mixed tag team bout, however she was removed from the match because of her pregnancy. AEW introduced Red Velvet into the bout as Brandi’s replacement.

On March 3, 2021, Jade made her AEW in-ring debut in a match that saw the NBA Legend and her go over.

Cargill is still recognized as a dominant force and is currently the TBS Champion. She has been undefeated for 501 days in the promotion and has yet to suffer defeat. She has a 34-0 impressive record.

For comparison, she recently surpassed Goldberg’s WCW undefeated streak of 462 days. To match Asuka’s 914-day WWE undefeated streak, Cargill still has some way to go.