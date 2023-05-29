Jade Cargill Reacts To First Loss In AEW: “It’s Been A Wild, Wild Ride”

60-1.

That is the win-loss record of Jade Cargill following her two performances at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 on Sunday night.

“That B*tch” successfully defended her TBS Women’s Championship and improved to a perrfect 60-0 with a victory over Taya Valkyrie, however the fun didn’t stop there.

“Smart” Mark Sterling hopped on the microphone and gloated about Cargill’s perfect record and claimed she is a fighting champion that is willing to take on all challengers.

The only problem?

There weren’t any challengers left, as he saw it.

Enter Kris Statlander.

The popular women’s wrestling star then made her surprise return and a second match for Cargill took place, which she quickly lost, abruptly ending her undefeated streak and ending her lengthy reign as the lone TBS Women’s Champion in AEW history.

After losing her unblemished record and title on Sunday night at Double Or Nothing, Cargill surfaced on Twitter and wrote about the experience with a clever line.

“It’s been a wild wild ride,” she wrote. “Went for double and got nothing.”