Jade Cargill Reacts to Her Critics, Why She Hasn’t Wrestled for the AEW Women’s Title Yet

AEW’s TBS Champion Jade Cargill addressed her critics in a Twitter Q&A.

She wrote, “I’m paying their bills. Doesn’t bother me. It’s all in the sport. Also, good or bad I’m always the topic baby. People hear my name-look me up and STAY, CAUSE IM THAT FUCKING FINE 🤣😂🤣🤣😎”

Cargill also revealed why she hasn’t wrestled for the AEW women’s title yet:

“I have to get warm. I think everyone should be HAPPY and GRATEFUL they seen me in MY FIRST match EVER! Most of the women who have carried the main title have hundreds of matches. I’ve literally had ONLY 45 and 1 off grid match.Let me take my time. U all KNOW I’m going to be great 💯”