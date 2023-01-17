Jade Cargill Reflects On Infamous CM Punk Post-ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident (Video)

Jade Cargill recently spoke with Bootleg Kev for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW TBS Women’s Champion spoke about CM Punk and the incident that took place after the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how CM Punk gave her some sound advice that she admired: “Just stand on what you believe. Don’t be a pushover. I admired that because, coming into the business and being new, a lot of people, it’s like you almost have to shape yourself a little bit. I know who I am. I’ve lived several lives, I’ve lived real life, just because I didn’t want to do this all my life or because I didn’t put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me as less than, and I refuse to let anybody treat me any different. Outside of these lines, I’m a human being and you’re not going to treat me like anything else. I’m not saying that anyone treated me any type of way. [You hear about people treating others different], especially on the Indies. I’m not familiar with the Indies at all, but I’m not going to be walked over. I’m Jade Cargill, and outside of these lines, I’m Jade Cargill. I’m not going to be treated as anything less. The fact that he told me to stand on what I believe and don’t’ be a pushover, that stuck with me. He’s a great guy.”

On the incident with CM Punk and The Elite at All Out: “I wasn’t there. I had already left the stadium. Right after my match, I left. I heard about it just like the rest of the world, at the same time. It was pretty shocking. From my opinion, Punk is a great guy. He’s been nothing but nice to the women’s locker room. He talks to me, tells me his experiences. At Comic Con, we got really close because he was my tag mate in the interviews and I learned so much from him and so much knowledge in the industry. He’s been in two different companies and he can do whatever the hell he wants to do. He doesn’t need it, he does it because he loves it. That speaks to me. I don’t need it. I do it because I love it.”

Check out the complete Jade Cargill interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.