Jade Cargill Reportedly Returning To WWE Performance Center

Jade Cargill has been staying active and maintaining her training routine while away from WWE television. Two months ago, WWE staged an injury angle on SmackDown where Cargill was ambushed by a mystery attacker. Initially, it was believed this was done to write her off TV due to a legitimate injury, with her absence expected to last at least three months, if not longer.

Conflicting reports have since emerged about her status. PWInsider.com noted that Cargill was not actually injured and that the angle was purely for storyline purposes. However, other outlets have stated that she remains listed on WWE’s internal injury list, adding to the uncertainty about her situation.

Cargill was reportedly on vacation with her family in mid-December but has since returned to training. PWInsider.com now reports that she is expected back at the WWE Performance Center this week. This marks her third consecutive week training at the facility and working out in the ring, signaling progress in her return preparations.

As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for Cargill’s return to television, and fans are left speculating about her eventual comeback and how the mystery attacker storyline will play out.