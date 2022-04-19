Jade Cargill Responds To Be Compared To Others: “Not All Black Wrestlers Look Alike”

On Tuesday afternoon, TBS Champion Jade Gargill wrote the following messages via Twitter:

“Stop comparing me to ppl who have been doing this shit for years. I’m in my own lane and I’m fine with that. I’ve been compared to someone new every week. Shitttttt. You can’t define me.”

“Also. Not all black wrestlers look alike. Geezus.”