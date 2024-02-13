Jade Cargill Says She Doesn’t Know Which WWE Brand She Will End Up On

WWE star Jade Cargill recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics including how she does not know yet which brand she will end up on as she wants to see who among RAW or SmackDown can give her the biggest bid and which brand can promise her great matches.

Cargill said, “I love Raw, it’s a long night.” “I love me some SmackDown.”

“I don’t know yet. I don’t know, I want to see who can give me the biggest bid and who can promise me some great matches.”

You can check out Cargill’s comments in the video below.



