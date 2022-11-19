Jade Cargill Shares Her Thoughts On AEW President Tony Khan As A Boss (Video)

As noted, Jade Cargill recently appeared as a guest on The Breakfast Club radio show for an interview promoting tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

During the discussion, the TBS Women’s Champion spoke about Tony Khan as a boss, how AEW gives wrestlers time off from work when they need it and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On Tony Khan treating the AEW roster like athletes much like he does the talent on his Jacksonville Jaguars and Fullham football team: “I was actually going between this company and another company at the same time. So I was going back and forth. But we have an owner Tony Khan, who’s hungry. [He] owns the Jaguars. He owns a soccer team Fulham in England. The man is a billionaire. I love the fact that he treats us like athletes.”

On how Khan was willing to listen to her dream, and gives her and other AEW talents time off when it is needed: “He understands like we need mental health days. We need time off. We have families at home. I have a five-year-old daughter so I want to be there as much as I can for her. That’s the reason why I chose this company over the other company. They [have] seen something in me and they don’t treat me like a number. He was willing to listen to my dream and what I wanted and said ‘okay, I believe in you, and we’re gonna make this happen.’”

Check out the complete Jade Cargill interview on The Breakfast Club via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the popular morning radio show. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.