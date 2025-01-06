Jade Cargill Spotted At The WWE Performance Center

As WWE prepares for the highly anticipated Raw premiere on Netflix, one notable star who has been absent from television in recent months, Jade Cargill, is gearing up for her return.

According to PWInsider.com, Cargill has been spotted working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where she has been training in the ring. Reports indicate that she will spend a few days at the facility this week, with her airport sighting in Orlando confirming her presence.

The training sessions are reportedly a precautionary measure to prepare her for an in-ring return during WrestleMania season. Contrary to speculation that Cargill has been sidelined due to injury, PWInsider clarified that she has been vacationing and pursuing entertainment projects outside of WWE in recent weeks.

Cargill’s upcoming storyline arc will revolve around the mystery of who attacked her. Sources indicate that WWE has pitched two different potential attackers for the reveal. This angle is also expected to facilitate a transition of the Women’s Tag Team Titles without requiring Cargill or Bianca Belair to suffer a loss, keeping both stars protected.

Despite reports from other outlets suggesting Cargill is on WWE’s internal injury list, these new details highlight her active preparations for a comeback. Fans can look forward to her return as WWE builds intrigue around her next storyline.