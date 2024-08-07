Jade Cargill Talks About Rhea Ripley: “That’s Actually One Of My Dream Matches”

Earlier this week, Jade Cargill spoke about a potential dream match against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

That isn’t the only high-profile match on her radar.

Cargill spoke with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio this week for an interview, during which she spoke about Rhea Ripley being one of her dream match opponents in WWE.

“That’s actually one of my dream matches,” Cargill said of a potential Ripley bout. “I know she was injured, but I know a thing about winning.”

She continued, “I have an undefeated streak. I would love that. Iron sharpens iron. I would love that match.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.