Jade Cargill Teases Something Big Happening On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill will soon begin her official WWE career in a few days.

Following a successful AEW career, she signed with WWE last year and has spent the last few months training at the Performance Center. She has previously appeared on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown in backstage segments.

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut during the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match as the #28 entrant and hinted at a showdown with Bianca Belair before being eliminated.

Since then, she has appeared on television, teasing which brand she will sign with. It ended up being SmackDown. Her first appearance for the brand will be on SmackDown this Friday.

While at the Portland Trailblazers vs. Atlanta Hawks game, she spoke briefly with Sammy_Sociallite on X, sending a message to fans ahead of SmackDown.

“Just keep watching. I need y’all to watch this Friday. Some big sh*t is about to happen. We [are] making money around here, you feel me?”