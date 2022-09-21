Jade Cargill Wants To Be the Female Version of The Rock

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill aspires to be the female equivalent of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Cargill recently spoke with Kate Feldman of The New York Daily News about her career goals. Cargill stated that, in addition to pro wrestling training, she is also taking acting and improv classes, with the goal of appearing in films ranging from comedy to action to horror. Cargill wishes to follow in The Great One’s footsteps.

“I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do. I think I have the look, I think I have the aura,” she said.

Cargill stated that she enjoys her job. She stated that she wants to be great in pro wrestling before continuing her journey, and that her husband, former Major League Baseball player Brandon Phillips, wishes she was enjoying retirement with him.

“My spouse, if he was here right now, he would tell you, ‘Hey, I want her to sail off the coast of Italy with me and enjoy this retirement.’ But I love working,” Cargill said. “I love pushing the needle and doing things that people tell me I can’t do. I love a challenge. So that’s something I would love to embark on next in my journey, but right now it’s wrestling. I want to be great at this before I move on to the next obstacle.”

Since her debut on the March 3, 2021 Dynamite, where she teamed with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal to defeat Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes, Cargill has won all 37 singles/tag matches she’s been in. Cargill will defend her title against Diamante at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam on Friday.