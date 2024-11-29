Jade Cargill’s Replacement For Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Match On SmackDown Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill was written off of TV due to an attack on last week’s Smackdown. Cargill was set to face Piper Niven and Michin in a match in the Women’s United States Championship Tournament on this Friday’s show, but she was deemed unable to compete.

WWE recently announced that NXT star Lash Legend of Meta-Four will replace Cargill in the match.