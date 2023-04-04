Jagger Reid And Rip Fowler Have Reportedly Not Been Released By WWE

The former Grizzled Young Veterans reportedly asked WWE to release them from their contracts, but WWE hasn’t yet acceded to Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler’s request.

Dave Meltzer reported on Monday afternoon that WWE had granted their release, but that is not the case right now.

Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that they are still with the company and that the release is uncertain.

He said, “Well, that’s up in the air now. They were telling people that they got the release,” Meltzer stated. “I actually heard from someone this morning in WWE and it was, ‘Yeah, they’re gone’, and then later in the day, it was like, ‘I don’t think they got the release’. So, they told people they didn’t, but I got the impression that is not necessarily the case.”

Meltzer went on to say that it would become clearer in the coming days.

At Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, the former Zack Gibson and James Drake, along with Ava and Joe Gacy, were defeated in an eight-person tag team match by Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate.

