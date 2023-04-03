Jagger Reid And Rip Fowler Reportedly Ask For Their WWE Release

According to reports, The Dyad have requested their release from WWE NXT.

The Schism’s Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have asked the company for their release, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been no word on why they have asked to be let go, but they are expected to make their request public.

Formerly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans’ James Drake and Zack Gibson, the duo was assigned to The Schism in July 2022. They last competed on Saturday at NXT Stand & Deliver, losing to Chase University’s Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate. If they won, the Schism would have gained control of Chase U. Reid finished the match by pinning Hudson.

Reid has changed his Twitter name back to James Drake. On Saturday, after Stand & Deliver, he posted a photo of the team with the caption, “Dark match. Pre show. Main show. Different names. It doesn’t matter. We’ll always deliver. We’ll always be .”

Reid began working for WWE in January 2017, while Fowler began in April 2018. They won the first NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

The ring veterans are expected to be in high demand on the indie scene in the United States and the United Kingdom.

