Jaida Parker Names Her Dream WWE Opponents

WWE NXT star Jaida Parker spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm on a number of topics, including her dream matchups in on the main roster.

Parker said, “My [dream opponent] right now — I actually had my one with Michin. I love her, but things happen. It would have to be between Jade Cargill, because she is a work of art to me, she’s a hell of an athlete, and Bianca. Bianca is because she’s been around for so long, and I see people on Twitter all the time talking about [how] I resemble what she was in NXT, and I love that because I’m like, look where she’s at now.”

On wanting to face Bianca Belair:

“So if you say that about me, and she’s there now, ‘oh.’ I would love to face her because I can only get better from her. So those are my two.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)