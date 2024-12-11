Jaida Parker Praises NXT Women’s Division For Commanding The Spotlight

WWE NXT star Jaida Parker appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how the NXT women’s division is commanding the spotlight.

Parker said, “Exactly what you just said, we are commanding everything because the women that were here before us went through hell and high waters for us to be where we are right now, so we have no choice but to show them, and take the opportunity that they had and just go for the stars with it. We have to take advantage of that because if not, they did all of that for nothing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.