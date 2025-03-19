Jaida Parker Reveals Emotional Reaction To Royal Rumble Call-Up

WWE NXT star Jaida Parker appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson to discuss several topics, including getting the call to compete in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Parker said, “They reached out to me, they let me know and I was informed of being in the Rumble and I tried to hold back all the tears that I had built up because it has not been an easy journey at all. There’s days where you question everything and you question yourself. For me to get that reassurance, I told my mama, ‘You can’t tell me God ain’t real.’ You can’t because there’s no way in hell that I can go through all these trials and tribulations and still end up on top. That ain’t nothing but God.”

On getting emotional over the news:

“I cried, I called my mama and I was like, ‘We going to do this’. This is my chance to show the world, the WWE universe, in front of those fans, in front of millions of people tuning in who the hell Jaida Parker is and that’s exactly what I did.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)