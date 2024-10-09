Jaida Parker: The Future Star Of WWE NXT’s Elite Women’s Division

The NXT Women’s Division is widely referred to as the best in all of professional wrestling, and it’s easy to see why. Starting at the top, we have Roxanne Perez who is arguably the best Women’s Champion in all of the professional wrestling world today. Joining her in the main event scene currently is Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and the returning Cora Jade.

Not to mention Nikkita Lyons showed up back on NXT television on October 8th and teased a rivalry with another hot up-and-comer in Lola Vice. The depth in the NXT women’s division is out of this world. However, while there are many other talented women in the division, Jaida Parker is indeed one to watch in NXT.

Jaida Parker is the one to watch in the WWE NXT women’s division

Despite how new she is in the world of professional wrestling, Parker has already turned a lot of heads. According to Cagematch, Parker made her NXT debut almost two years ago to the day. Within her time in NXT, she has had only 45 matches, and rightfully so became one of the most talked about women in NXT.

Parker recently had the chance to show the world what she can do if given the chance and to say she crushed it is a massive understatement. Despite coming up on the losing end of her feud with Roxanne Perez, Parker more than held her own against the top woman in NXT and maybe even in all of WWE.

Parker is a surefire choice to be the NXT Women’s Champion. Even with individuals such as Delta, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia at the top, Parker’s spot is secure at the top with them. Fingers crossed that Shawn Michaels and the other top NXT officials don’t lose Parker’s momentum with this influx of new talent coming in.

With that said, a run with the NXT Women’s North American Championship may be the best decision for her currently. Kelani Jordan has been holding that title down and crushing it as champion since the title was born. However, it may be time for a new champion soon and Parker more than fits that bill.

Parker has the look, character, and ability to get over with the fans already down pat. She also has a very promising future from her in-ring ability standpoint too. The NXT women’s division is the top one in all of professional wrestling, and Jaida Parker will play a pivotal role in why that is for years to come.