Jake Atlas Arrest Video Released

Former WWE and AEW star Jake Atlas was charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic assault) after his arrest in May, which was captured on camera by TMZ.

The incident occurred the previous evening while Atlas was intoxicated at Big Daddy’s Roadhouse. Atlas wanted to go to a friend’s house and have an intimate relationship there, so he asked his partner to stay and drink with him.

Atlas allegedly charged at the victim and became more “physically aggressive.” The victim’s tank top was torn, and he had a scratch on his forearm. The police detained Atlas after he decided to “speak badly” about the victim.

According to court records, the authorities decided not to pursue charges against him following an investigation. It was stated that, “it is the writer’s opinion that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

In the video, Atlas claims that his partner is a “nobody” and that he is “an international trained superstar.” Atlas was eventually handcuffed after refusing to respond to his inquiries about what had occurred.

In a formal apology last month, Atlas said he had entered an outpatient facility to address his drug and alcohol abuse and mental health problems.

