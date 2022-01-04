Jake Atlas Officially Signs With AEW

Jake Atlas has officially signed with AEW. Atlas made his AEW in-ring debut on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode, defeating Serpentico in a match that was taped last week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. AEW President Tony Khan then took to Twitter today and congratulated Atlas on winning his tryout match, then welcomed him to the AEW team.

“Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and… Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite!,” Khan wrote.

Atlas responded to Khan and said he has a lot to prove now. He also thanked Khan and looked forward to the year ahead.

“If only everyone knew every detail leading up to this. This means everything to me. Cliché but I REALLY have a lot to prove now. This year, whether you love me or hate me, you’re going to know me. It is what it is. Superstar is back. [stars sparkle emoji] Thank you @TonyKhan #AEW,” Atlas wrote.

We noted before how Khan congratulated Atlas on the stage after last week’s match was taped.

Atlas was signed by WWE in 2019 after appearing with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on a 2018 episode of Undercover Boss on CBS. He had worked the indies before that. After signing with WWE, Atlas worked NXT and WWE 205 Live until being released on August 6 of this year, along with other budget cuts. Following his WWE release, Atlas defeated Effy at GCW’s Effy’s Big Gay Brunch Chicago event on September 5, and then took a loss to Taylor Rust at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor XVIII event on September 12. He announced later that month that he was stepping away from pro wrestling to focus on his mental health. The AEW debut was his first match since stepping away.