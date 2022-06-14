Jake Atlas Reportedly Finished with AEW Following Arrest and Injury

Jake Atlas is said to have left AEW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Atlas was arrested in Orlando on Monday, May 23 for domestic abuse on his long-term spouse. For more information on the arrest and incident, click here. Atlas was arrested while recovering from a ruptured ACL suffered in a bout against Adam Cole on AEW Rampage on January 7th, which was only Atlas’ second match for the company. In mid-February, he had surgery.

According to Fightful Select, it is widely assumed within AEW that Atlas will not return to the company.

Atlas was apparently working on a per-appearance arrangement despite receiving the “All Elite” social media graphic, which is generally reserved for new full-time recruits. The contract was paused when he was injured, and Atlas was no longer officially attached to the company.

Atlas was detained in May for the domestic incident with his lover, but AEW made no public statements about it.

Atlas is set to appear in court in Orange County, Florida on Tuesday, June 28 at 7:30am ET, where he will be officially arraigned for the domestic incident.

Atlas has not made any public statements about his arrest, and his social media accounts have been removed.

After signing with WWE in October 2019, he was released on August 6, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Atlas declared his retirement from pro wrestling due to mental health issues after working for GCW and ROH. He later returned at the AEW Dark tapings on December 28, 2021, defeating Serpentico in his debut for the company. After that match, AEW President Tony Khan shook Atlas’ hand and then announced his signing on January 4th of this year. Atlas made his AEW TV debut on Rampage on January 7, losing his second AEW bout to Cole, the same match in which he tore his ACL.

There has been no official timeline for Atlas’ return to ring action, although he indicated in late March that the projected recovery period was 9 months, and that he was doing everything he could to “make a miracle happen” and return to the ring sooner.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.