Jake Atlas Reportedly Injured At AEW Rampage Taping

New AEW star Jake Atlas reportedly suffered an injury during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Atlas was wrestling Adam Cole when the injury occurred. While executing a springboard from the apron into the ring, Atlas was hit by a superkick from Cole. Atlas reportedly hurt his knee on the way down, and quickly began grabbing it. He then had trouble putting weight on the knee, but still pulled himself up to get into position for the finish. Atlas was unable to take Cole’s Panama Sunrise due to the injury, so they went for a submission finish instead.

Atlas was helped away from the ring by AEW officials after the match. PWInsider reports that the AEW newcomer “blew out his knee” during the bout. There is no word on the severity of Atlas’ injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Atlas was just signed by the company this week, as announced by AEW President Tony Khan. This was Atlas’ second match with the company as Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” win over Serpentico was his tryout, according to Khan.