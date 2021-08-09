Jake Atlas Speaks On His WWE NXT Release

Jake Atlas has tweeted his first comments since being released from WWE NXT on Friday night. He wrote the following today-

“For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way.”

Atlas confirmed that he will be a free agent when his 30 day non-compete expires in early September. He is taking bookings at jakeatlas01@gmail.com.

Atlas celebrated 5 years in wrestling on Friday, the same day he was released. He had been with WWE since October 2019 after appearing on a 2018 episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss with Stephanie McMahon.

As reported before, WWE released the following NXT talents on Friday night: Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Kona Reeves, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Desmond Troy, referee Stephon Smith.

