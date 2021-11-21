Jake Hager Competing In A Match Against UFC Fighter Jon Jones?

On Saturday, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote that he would competing in a grappling match against AEW star Jake Hager:

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9, I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE Superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack Swagger.”

Hager issued a response:

“First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right.”

According to MMAJunkie.com, a source with knowledge of the situation noted that a match between Jones and Hager is in the works.