Jake Hager Explains Why He Loves Donald Trump

AEW star Jake Hager, who is scheduled to fight at Bellator 250, participated in a virtual media day and commented on U.S. President Donald Trump:

“I love Donald Trump simply because he loves America. He loves the American people. He wants my children to have freedom. He wants my children’s children to have freedom. I don’t think you can say that about who he’s running against … I think he’s been doing a hell of a job and will continue to do a hell of a job. America will definitely be better off with another four years of it.”

Hager also gave his thoughts on democratic 2020 Presidential candidate Andrew Lang:

“I simply tagged him into that tweet because he had mentioned talking about the independent contract status and how WWE does that to so many of its roster. I just added him in there since they were talking about how great their business was. I really hope there is change. If I was a politician, I would definitely go across the aisle and talk to these people. I have no problem with it. I think Andrew Yang is a young up-and-comer and I know a lot of people back him. I really do hope he can create change but I also wish he was a republican.”

"I wish he was a Republican!" – @RealJakeHager discusses his recent tweet to @AndrewYang regarding the wrestling industry. The link to the full interview is here: https://t.co/AzP23N5psu pic.twitter.com/mHc2EwsSvR — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) October 27, 2020

(quotes courtesy of WrestleZone.com)