Jake Hager Names Top AEW Star He Has on His Mount Rushmore

AEW star Jake Hager recently spoke with Captain’s Corner for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Hager became the latest to weigh in on Mount Rushmore of the business. He believes that Chris Jericho has to be on the list as he is one of the greatest of all time.

“I think Chris Jericho is really [on] the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. He really is solidifying his career and being one of the greatest of all time to do it,” Hager explained to Captain’s Corner. “It really just shows he’s one of the greatest because people want to work with him, and that chemistry you see on screen trickles down. It starts with him and the way he treats the people that he works with.

Hager stated that Jericho was the opponent he defeated to win the World Championship for the first time, therefore their history dates back to their time in the WWE.

“We go back a long time. We’re always kind of like traveling buddies, good people to know and rely on away from work,” he said. “I won the first World Title from him; I remember he poked me as hard as I’ve ever been poked in my chest right in front of certain people, and he said, ‘Don’t f*ck this up,’ hopefully, I didn’t.”

You can watch Hager’s appearance on Captain’s Corner below: