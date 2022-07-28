Jake Hager Reveals Date for His Next Bellator MMA Fight

AEW star Jake Hager is scheduled to fight soon.

Hager mentioned his upcoming MMA bout will take place in October while signing books online for Captain’s Corner. On October 29th, Milan, Italy will play host to a Bellator MMA event. Hager stated that he intends to compete again in December.

“Honestly, I feel I’m still coming into my prime even though I just turned 40 years old. I have a fight in October. I’d like to fight again in December, so I think I still have plenty of MMA fights left.”

It’s unclear who he’ll go up against. When asked about his ideal opponents, Hager mentioned Yan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko.

Hager currently sports a Bellator record of 3-0-1; his most recent contest occurred at Bellator 250 in October 2020.

Hager took part in the main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite, which saw Daniel Garcia taking on the returning Bryan Danielson. Hager helped Garcia win.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can watch the signing below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)