Jake Hager Reveals Tony Khan’s Initial Hesitation To Bring Him To AEW

Former AEW star Jake Hager gave his thoughts on his tenure with the company in an interview with Going Ringside (via News4JAX).

Hager said, “It was awesome. Chris Jericho is the greatest of all time, one of my favorites. For him to bring me in and say I’m his guy, what a compliment. Tony [Khan] didn’t want me there, but Chris did, he wanted me there, and it was awesome. Working with the Inner Circle was one of my favorite things. Working with the Jericho Appreciation Society, one of my favorite things. One of my favorite moments of my career was the Stadium Stampedes that we did. Just good times.”